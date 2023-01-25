Longtime NFL Veteran Reveals Disturbing Browns Interview

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world received a troubling message from a former player.

Benjamin Watson, who played for several teams during his 17-year career, called out the Cleveland Browns. Watson recounted a moment with the team in response to Paul Finebaum asking everyone's worst job interview.

He said they asked him if he ever smoked weed and then doubted he gave a truthful answer.

"The Browns asked me if I ever smoked weed," the tweet allegedly read. "I said no. Then the interviewer grabbed my wrist as if he was feeling my pulse and asked me again louder. I was seating in a chair in the middle of a dark room with a spotlight on it. Front office stood in the shadow mob style..."

It's unclear when this took place, but Watson played with the Browns from 2010-12 before he left in free agency.

His admission is troubling for the Browns and the NFL as a whole. However, marijuana has become less controversial than it was 10 years ago when this likely happened.