Longtime NFL Veteran Reveals Disturbing Browns Interview
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world received a troubling message from a former player.
Benjamin Watson, who played for several teams during his 17-year career, called out the Cleveland Browns. Watson recounted a moment with the team in response to Paul Finebaum asking everyone's worst job interview.
He said they asked him if he ever smoked weed and then doubted he gave a truthful answer.
"The Browns asked me if I ever smoked weed," the tweet allegedly read. "I said no. Then the interviewer grabbed my wrist as if he was feeling my pulse and asked me again louder. I was seating in a chair in the middle of a dark room with a spotlight on it. Front office stood in the shadow mob style..."
It's unclear when this took place, but Watson played with the Browns from 2010-12 before he left in free agency.
His admission is troubling for the Browns and the NFL as a whole. However, marijuana has become less controversial than it was 10 years ago when this likely happened.