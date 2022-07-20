Longtime NFL Veteran Still Hoping To Play At Age 40

Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters is looking to embark on his 18th NFL season.

Peters just finished Year 17 with the Chicago Bears and is now in search of a new team as a 40-year-old free agent.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, the eight-time Pro Bowler said he's been staying in shape and hopes to find a new squad before the start of the 2022 season.

“I just let my agent talk to those teams and he’ll hit me and let me know who’s interested and who’s not,” Peters said. “Looking for an upcoming offensive line, good team — or a playoff team. Either/or is good for me, because I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation. Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring.

“But right now, either way is good for me because I can teach or I can sit back and listen and learn from other veterans who have played this game, too. So either way is good.”

Peters, who went undrafted in 2004, spent 11 seasons as a key starter for the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Buffalo Bill helped the Eagles claim their Super Bowl title in 2018.

While Peters would like to get a deal done before the 2022 season, he says he has no time frame on when he wants a contract to be signed.

“Whenever the opportunity comes, I’m going to give it one more run at it and try to get me another ring, or pass on some knowledge to these young kids, up and coming,” Peters added. “But I don’t have a time frame on when I’m going to get signed. You know, last year, it was two-and-a-half weeks into training camp. So whenever the time comes, I’ll be ready.”