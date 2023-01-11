Longtime NFL Wide Receiver Predicts Aaron Rodgers' Decision

Aaron Rodgers' body language after the Packers' Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions suggested that he may have played his final game in Green Bay.

But according to former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards, there's no way Rodgers is done suiting up at Lambeau Field.

"If anyone thinks @AaronRodgers12 is turning down 60 million dollars and end his Green Bay career on a loss to the team in the division he absolutely does not respect at home in Lambeau YOU ARE CRAZY He would die before ending on a loss to the @Lions Lions will be waiting #2023," Edwards wrote on Twitter.

As pointed out by Edwards, Rodgers would be giving up $60 million if he decided to not return in 2023. The superstar quarterback claims he doesn't care about leaving this money behind, but it's clearly a major consideration.

Rodgers and the Packers were knocked out of postseason contention in a win-and-in contest against the division-rival Lions in Week 18. This certainly isn't the Lambeau Field farewell Rodgers was hoping for.

Rumors about Rodgers' potential departure swirled prior to this past season — and it looks as though they'll do the same in 2023.