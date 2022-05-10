Longtime NHL Veteran Player Announces His Retirement

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 12: A puck sits on the ice during the game between the New York Islanders and the Winnipeg Jets at the Barclays Center on October 12, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NHL great Patrick Marleau announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old, who holds the NHL record with 1,779 games played, shared his decision in a Players' Tribune post titled "Thank You, Hockey."

"As with most professional athletes, I feel like I could play forever," Marleau wrote. "I wish I could play forever — my boys would like to see me play for the next 10 years if they could. But there comes a time when I have to be grateful and thankful for the time I have been given, and to make way for the next generation to make their own dreams come true."

Marleau spent his first 15 seasons with the San Jose Sharks, where he returned during the 2020-21 season. He holds the franchise's records for goals (522) and points (1,111).

After playing on the Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Pittsburgh Penguins over the past four seasons, Marleau didn't find a home in 2021-22.

Twenty-five years after getting selected with the No. 2 pick by San Jose, Marleau decided it was time to retire.

"It’s bittersweet for sure, but I have so much to look forward to. Who knows what the world has in store for me. If you would have told that kid on the frozen pond that he would break a games-played record held by none other than Gordie Howe, he would have thought you were crazy. It was never something I aimed for; it was just me loving this game so much that I never, ever wanted to hang up my skates."

After showing gratitude to his parents, wife, children, friends, former teammates and coaches, Marleau concluded his letter by thanking hockey for allowing him to "live out my dreams."