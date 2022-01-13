Longtime Ohio State Assistant Coach Will Not Return In 2022

Just over a week into the Buckeyes’ offseason, head coach Ryan Day has already made some significant changes to his Ohio State defensive staff.

Day and the OSU program have brought in Oklahoma State’s Jim Knowles as defensive coordinator and Cincinnati’s Perry Eliano as safeties coach. And with these new names coming in, one longtime name is heading out.

Veteran defensive coach Kerry Coombs will not return for his ninth season with the Ohio State program.

As part of the defensive upheaval this offseason, Kerry Coombs will not return as part of the Ohio State staff. FREE on @Bucknuts247https://t.co/oyaWcvr5Oe pic.twitter.com/dFjkesAAB4 — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) January 13, 2022

According to Bucknuts, there was interest on both sides for Coombs to continue on the Buckeyes’ staff in a different role next season. But it appears they were unable to come to an agreement.

Coombs spent two stints with the Ohio State program: one as a cornerbacks coach under Urban Meyer from 2012-17 and one as defensive coordinator under Ryan Day for the past two seasons. Between those coaching stretches in Columbus, he served as a cornerbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans.

In his first season as the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator in 2020, Coombs’ unit was dismantled in a National Championship matchup that saw Alabama collect 52 points and 621 yards of total offense. After conceding 35 points to the Oregon Ducks in a Week 2 loss this year, Day stripped Coombs of his defensive play calling duties and handed them over to secondary coach Matt Barnes.

Ohio State finished the 2021 season with a No. 59 FBS ranking in yards allowed per game (372.9).