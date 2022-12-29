Longtime Packers Star Is Retiring From NFL At 30

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, a longtime star for the Green Bay Packers announced his retirement.

Former first-round safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Packers. He last played for the Denver Broncos near the end of the 2021 season.

Green Bay selected Clinton-Dix with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft following a standout collegiate career with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Now he's retired as a member of the Packers.

Here's more about Clinton-Dix from the Packers:

Clinton-Dix was originally selected by the Packers in the first round (21st overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. In four-plus seasons with Green Bay, he registered 419 tackles (337 solo), 14 interceptions (No. 1 on the team over that span), 38 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. Clinton-Dix also started all seven postseason contests he played in for the Packers, posting 39 tackles (32 solo), three interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

Clinton-Dix was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors that year as well.