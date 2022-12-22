Longtime Packers Star Reveals Terrifying Health Scare

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 09: A close up of a helmet of the Green Bay Packers on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on August 9, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari has missed the team's past two games.

His absence was a surprise two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, but for a very good reason. In a conversation with reporters on Thursday afternoon, he revealed he started having lower right abdominal pain in the days leading up to the game.

He said the pain was only to touch, but had no other issues. The next day, he went in for medical scans that showed his appendix was couple days from rupturing.

Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy just in time, according to his conversation with reporters today.

When asked when he might be returning to the field, Bakhtiari said his status is still “day to day.”

The Packers need to win out - and receive significant help - in order to make the playoffs this year. If they do, they'll need Bakhtiari back on the field to help protect Aaron Rodgers.