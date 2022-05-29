Longtime Patriots Veteran Reveals If Bill Belichick Has Changed

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Some NFL rookies weren't born yet when Bill Belichick became the New England Patriots head coach 22 years ago.

The legendary coach is entering his 48th season in the NFL. One would think Belichick might eventually get worn down by the grind and occasionally slip into autopilot.

However, one of his longest-tenured players doesn't think he's changed one bit.

Only Matthew Slater has been with the team longer than Devin McCourty, who joined the Pats in 2010. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, the safety said Belichick remains as focused now as he was 12 years ago.

“I’ve always said, when people ask me what’s Bill like, that he’s the model of consistency,” McCourty said. “Showing up to your job every day, having the same attitude, the same messaging, and being able to do that over and over again is hard. He continues to come in here, Day 1 of OTAs, for however many years it is, and it’s the same intensity.”

McCourty has won three of five Super Bowl appearances since tallying seven interceptions in his rookie season. The 34-year-old captain said the 70-year-old coach hasn't lost any attention to detail over the years.

"It's fundamentals, doing the right things, the small things over and over again. He never slips up on that," McCourty said. "This being my 13th year, I've seen that over and over again. It's hard to replicate, but I think getting an opportunity to play for him as a player has made me a better player."

Belichick hasn't offered any indications that he's considering retiring any time soon. He at least doesn't seem to have lost any passion for the game