Longtime PGA Golfer Names ‘Closest’ Player To Tiger Woods

What current PGA Tour golfer is closest to Tiger Woods’ peak when it comes to pure talent?

Pat Perez, a longtime Tour pro, made his pick while appearing on Barstool Sports’ Fore Play podcast.

The longtime PGA Tour golfer did not go with No. 1 ranked Justin Thomas. He did not go with major tournament star Brooks Koepka, either.

Perez went with Rory McIlroy. He believes the Northern Ireland native is the closest thing we have to Woods in terms of talent.

“The kid is unbelievable,” Perez said. “He’s the closest-thing I’ve seen to Tiger as far as talent-wise in a long time.”

McIlroy is currently competing in the United States on the PGA Tour. Not every European star is back on the PGA Tour, though. Some have chosen to say home during this quarantine period.

“Personally, if I were in their shoes and I was asked to come over to the States and shelter in place or quarantine for two weeks before these tournaments, I would have done that,” McIlroy, a four-time major winner, said.

“I mean, if you really care about your career and care about moving forward, you should be here, I think. Last week was 70 world ranking points for the winner, this week it’s 74.”

McIlroy is one of several notable players competing at RBC Heritage this week. He’s currently +2 through eight holes.