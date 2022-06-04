Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Announces He's Resigning

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 26: Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris walk to the ninth hole during Round 4 of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 26, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) Tracy Wilcox/Getty Images

Over the past few months, the emergence of the LIV Golf league has turned the golf world on its head.

PGA Tour stars like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson have been linked to the new league. Just a few days ago, LIV Golf announced the field for its inaugural event, of which Dustin Johnson will be a part.

He's not the only one, though. On Saturday morning, longtime PGA Tour golfer Kevin Na announced he's resigning from the PGA Tour to seek new opportunities - with the LIV Golf league.

"I am sad to share that I have chosen to resign from the PGA Tour," he said in a statement. "This has not been an easy decision and not one I take lightly. I hope the current policies change and I'll be able to play on the PGA Tour again."

The Saudi-backed league has garnered criticism in recent weeks for how the league is being financed. However, it's clearly an appealing option for some of the world's best players.

Johnson allegedly received over $100 million to join the new league. He has not announced a decision on his PGA Tour future, but it certainly seems like he'll be joining Kevin Na in the near future.

Na is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour and is enjoying a resurgence in his career. Now he'll take his talents abroad.