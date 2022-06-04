Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Resigns: Fans React

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 04: A view of the golf bags used by Phil Mickelson and Jason Day during the second round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A longtime PGA Tour golfer is resigning to join LIV Golf.

Kevin Na took to Twitter with the stunning announcement.

"For 19 years, I've played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it," he said. "I appreciate the platform the Tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it. Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedome to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.

"I am sad to share that I have chosen to resign from the PGA Tour. This has not been an easy decision and not one I take lightly. I hope the current policies change and I'll be able to play on the PGA Tour again.

"For now, please keep an eye out for LIV Golf. It is an exciting new product and I hope you will enjoy the buzz it brings to golf. I am thrilled to begin the next chapter of my career, starting next week at the inaugural LIV Invitational series event in London. I hope you'll continue to support me."

This isn't the first and won't be the last golfer to leave the PGA for LIV.

Take a look at what fans are saying about Na's announcement:

Money talks louder than words. PGA Tour golfers are well aware they can probably make more money in fewer LIV events compared to what they earn on the Tour.

The current state of golf is in an interesting place right now.