Longtime PGA Tour Player Has Split From His Caddie

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 06: Rickie Fowler of the United States looks on with their Caddie on the 1st hole during a practice round prior to the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 06, 2022 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Earlier this week, former PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler revealed that he split with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, who was a childhood friend and the only full-time caddie he's ever had.

"It was a team decision," Fowler said. "Decided to go different ways. It could be the best option currently. By no means does this mean it's the end of the road. He's like a big brother to me."

This week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Classic, Fowler is using Cobra-Puma employee Ben Schomin, who previously filled in for Bryson DeChambeau. The move paid immediate dividends as Fowler shot a five-under, 65 on Thursday and sits just three shots off the lead.

Fowler talked about just how long he and Skovron have been together.

"It is different," Fowler said. "In 13 years, there's been only one other week, my rookie year, when I had someone else on the bag. One of our assistants from Oklahoma State, Donnie Darr, he caddied for me at the Memorial. Outside of that, Joe has been my guy."

Fowler said he and Skovron have known each other since they were toddlers and that this was purely a business decision.

"It's much more than a business thing for me," Fowler said. "Like I said, he's like a big brother, and we've always been a team; just thought it was potentially the best option for right now."

Fowler needs a big weekend to keep playing in the FedEx Cup playoffs.