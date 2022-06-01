Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Killed In Car Accident

FRIMLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 13: A modified flagstick cup is pictured as a further measure to ensure safety to members at Pine Ridge Golf Club as golf resumes in England under government guidelines during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has spread across the world claiming hundreds of thousands of lives and infecting millions of people on May 13, 2020 in Frimley, England. The prime minister announced the general contours of a phased exit from the current lockdown, adopted nearly two months ago in an effort curb the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, the golfing world received heartbreaking news that a longtime player died.

Bart Bryant, a three-time winner on the Tour, died in a car accident, according to a statement from the PGA Tour. He was just 59 years old.

“The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “The Bryants have been a part of the PGA TOUR family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed."

Bryant stepped into the professional golf world in 1986, but nearly quit the sport in the mid-1990's. A shoulder injury nearly derailed his career before he eventually tasted success.

The longtime PGA Tour professional didn't get his first win until after he turned 40 years old. However, he ended up winning two of the biggest events the sport has to offer, the Memorial Tournament and the TOUR Championship.

Our thoughts are with the Bryant family.