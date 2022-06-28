Longtime Professional Boxer Announces His Retirement At 34

(Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)

Boxer Mikey Garcia, who held world championships in four different weight classes, has retired at age 34.

Garcia made the announcement on Tuesday in understated fashion, changing his Instagram bio to read "retired world champ."

"My brother Mikey had a great boxing career," his older brother and trainer, Robert Garcia, told ESPN. "Becoming a five-time champion of the world in four divisions is something very few have done. I am very proud of my brother for everything he accomplished in boxing. Now it's time for him to enjoy his life together with his family and loved ones."

For his career, Garcia finished with an overall record of 40-2, including 30 knockouts. At different points, he wont titles at 126, 130, 135 and 140 pounds.

Garcia made his professional debut in 2006 and last fought in October, when he dropped a majority decision to Sandor Martin. Martin and Errol Spence Jr. in 2019 are the only two men who ever beat Garcia in the ring.

Garcia's final victory as a fighter came against Jessie Vargas in February 2020.