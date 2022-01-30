A beloved longtime sportscaster passed away at the age of 65 on Saturday.

Les Shapiro, a longtime Denver, Colorado sportscaster, died this weekend following a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

The sportscaster, who reportedly never smoked in his life, was truly beloved by the sports community in Denver, Colorado.

“It could not have gone much better. He was at home, and the immediately family was all there. We spent the last four days with him, joking around, telling stories, and reading him the messages you all sent. We can’t imagine someone feeling more loved at the end of life than Les did,” Shapiro’s family posted on social media.

Several tributes for the longtime sportscaster have been pouring in on social media, with many paying their respects.

RIP legend. Les Shapiro was one of a kind. From the family’s Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/Efds0CL2b6 — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) January 29, 2022

Shapiro worked as an anchor, sports anchor reporter at CBS4 for 15 years. He covered several of the biggest events in Denver sports history, including multiple Super Bowls and the Stanley Cup Finals.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.