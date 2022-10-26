Longtime Sports Columnist Has Died At 78

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Wednesday saw us lose a staple in the Tennessee sports scene with the passing of longtime columnist Joe Biddle.

An East Tennessee State graduate and Vietnam veteran, Biddle went on to become one of the most beloved writers to ever work in the city of Nashville.

He was a four-time Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year and a member of three local Hall of Fames.

Biddle worked most notably for the Nashville Banner and Tennesseean, but also spent many years as a voter on the AP college football and basketball polls; as well as being an original voter on the Harris Poll during the BCS era.

Over the course of his journalism career, he was on-scene for 31 Super Bowls, 31 Final Fours, 30 Masters, 12 World Series, two Summer Olympics, a Ryder Cup and several bowl games.

Unfortunately, Biddle suffered from dementia in his later years which eventually led to his death.

He was 78 years old.