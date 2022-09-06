Longtime Sports Reporter's Death Was Announced By Mistake

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: A General View of Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the New York Yankees home Opening game at Yankee Stadium on April 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the New York sports world paid tribute to longtime reporter Bob Trainor, including New York Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay.

“Sad news, if you’ve ever been around a major league ballpark or any sporting events in New York — football, basketball, hockey — you saw Bob Trainor there,” Kay said. “Forty-year fixture in all of the clubhouses. Our condolences go out to Bob’s family and friends.”

There's only one problem.

Trainor isn't dead.

Earlier this week, Mike Mancuso, a reporter for WFAN, spoke with Bob - who confirmed he is very much still alive.

"Friends, something didn't feel right about the various reports of Bob's passing, so I reached out and BOB called me this morning. HAPPY to say he's alive and doing well. Bob is thankful for all the kind words. My sincere apologizes for responding to reports without confirmation."

It's good to hear that Bob is alive and well!