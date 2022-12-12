Longtime Sports Writer Reportedly Died This Weekend

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 14: A detail of the sun shinning through the facade atop the stadium as the New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers during Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2012 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A beloved sports writer reportedly passed away over the weekend.

Joe Donnelly, a longtime sports writer for Newsday, has reportedly passed away.

"Rest In Peace, Joe Donnelly, great Newsday baseball writer, sportsman, basketball referee, softball umpire, MLB official scorer, family man. He was exactly the sort of person who made you want to go in, and proud to be in, the newspaper business," Mark Herrmann tweeted.

"Lots of us from Long Island grew up reading Joe Donnelly in @newsday. I can’t add much more to Mark’s wonderful tribute, except this: For a young baseball writer, Joe considering you a peer meant the world. RIP," Patrick Borzi added on social media.

"RIP Joe Donnelly, elite MLB writer for Newsday where we were teammates for 20 years. I also played on his softball team, which he took quite seriously. On road trips with Yanks or Mets, Joe would call to dictate batting order for both games of the doubleheaders he would miss," Bob Herzog added.

Our thoughts are with Joe's friends and family members during this tough time.