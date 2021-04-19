Longtime Steelers Veteran Is Reportedly Visiting The Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly showing interest in a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers veteran.

Alejandro Villanueva, a 32-year-old offensive lineman, has been with the Steelers since the 2014 season. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and ’18 and has 90 career NFL starts, playing in 96 games.

The Steelers have yet to officially bring Villanueva back for the 2021 season, so he’s free to meet with other teams. He will reportedly meet with one of Pittsburgh’s rivals this week, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“A piece of interesting free agent news: Steelers FA OT Alejandro Villanueva is set to visit the Ravens this week, league source said. With some moving parts on Baltimore’s O-line, they plan to check out Villanueva in person,” he reported.

The Steelers could still be the favorite to sign Villanueva, though. Longtime NFL insider John Clayton said last week that he expects the Steelers to bring the veteran offensive lineman back.

“I think he should be coming back. The question is, at what number?” the longtime NFL insider told 93.7 The Fan.

The Steelers are coming off a Wild Card loss to the Browns, while the Ravens are coming off a Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills.