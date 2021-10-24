Longtime Tiger Woods Opponent Shares Honest Admission

The golf world is waiting anxiously for Tiger Woods to make his eventual return to the course following the injuries he suffered in his single-car accident earlier this year.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, has been spotted on the golf course, watching his son, Charlie Woods, hit balls.

The legendary golfer has looked good, walking without the help of crutches. He’s reportedly making good progress with his recovery.

Charley Hoffman, a longtime opponent of Woods – both golfers are in their mid-40s and grew up in California – understands the difficult road Tiger has ahead of him.

“Yeah, how’s he going to do it,” Hoffman said on Golf Channel. “Right now, he’s having a hard time walking. Before that, it was a back surgery and he was having a hard time swinging the golf clubs.

“There’s a lot of things to go through, and I, obviously, hope for the best for him and everybody’s pulling for Tiger Woods. This game is definitely a lot better with him in it, and I expect him to be out there sometime soon and hopefully competing to win golf tournaments.”

It’s unclear when – or if – Tiger will make his return to the golf course, but many are feeling the same way as Hoffman.

“I haven’t had any conversation with him, but he’s obviously kicked my butt my whole life and I was fortunate to play a lot of golf growing up with him,” Hoffman added. “But he’s an inspiration to everybody, and that if there’s one guy that can come back and get his feet literally back on the ground, it’s going to be that guy and I’m never going to count him out.

“Hopefully see him out here competing soon.”

Hopefully is right.