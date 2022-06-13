Longtime Wrestling Star Reportedly Arrested Early Monday Morning

AEW star and wrestling legend Jeff Hardy was reportedly arrested in the earliest hours of Monday morning on multiple charges, including felony DUI.

According to authorities in Volusia County, Florida, Hardy was booked into jail at 12:45 AM for: his third drug or alcohol-related DUI offense within 10 years, driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license and violation of restrictions put on his driver's license.

Per Marc Middleton of WrestlingHeadlines.com, the DUI charge is a third-degree felony, while the other two are misdemeanors.

Middleton reports that the 44-year-old is still in custody at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Hardy is scheduled to perform in a Triple Threat Ladder Match with his brother, Matt, on Wednesday.

The two famously paired-up as the legendary "Hardy Boyz" in the days of WWF (now WWE).

Hardy's latest substance abuse-related arrest came in 2019, when he was also arrested for DUI while driving in his home state of North Carolina.