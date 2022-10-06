Longtime WWE Broadcaster Announces He's Officially Leaving
A longtime WWE broadcaster is officially calling it quits.
Jimmy Smith, who's the host of WWE Monday Night Raw, confirmed that his time with the organization is up.
"Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing," Smith tweeted.
Smith was with the WWE since March of last year before making this announcement. He replaced Adrian Virk at the time of his hire.
Kevin Patrick will be replacing Smith on the play-by-play while Corey Graves will still be the color commentator.
Mike Rome will also announce from the ring and Byron Saxton will be backstage doing interviews.