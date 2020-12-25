The New Orleans Pelicans are taking on the Miami Heat on Christmas Day and many NBA fans are noticing the same thing – Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball’s shot form looks much improved. If so, it would be huge for his game.

Ball was drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft, and if there was a knock on his game, it was hit shooting form and ability. He’s clearly been making strides to fix that.

Ball was traded to the Pelicans ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season. If the team can turn him into a good shooter, they may have a star on their hands.

Clips of Ball shooting in his team’s two preseason games and two regular season games are going viral. He seems to have ditched the weird release altogether heading into the season.

Lonzo Ball was feeling it from three 😤 pic.twitter.com/7doPs6WqPC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 24, 2020

Ball’s teammate, JJ Redick, who is one of the league’s best shooters, has been very impressed. He told ESPN’s Andrew Lopez that Ball has turned himself into a “great” shooter.

JJ Redick: “I literally tell [Lonzo] every f—king day to shoot the ball. I hate when he passes up good shots. … He’s turned himself into a great shooter.” — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 19, 2020

It’s early – Ball has attempted just 10 three-pointers, but he’s made five of them. We’ll see if he can keep it up all season long.

Pelicans vs. Heat is just one matchup on a loaded NBA slate. You can check out the schedule for Christmas Day here.