Lonzo Ball’s Shot Looks Much Improved Through 2 Games For The Pelicans

Lonzo Ball on the basketball court.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands on the court in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center on February 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The New Orleans Pelicans are taking on the Miami Heat on Christmas Day and many NBA fans are noticing the same thing – Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball’s shot form looks much improved. If so, it would be huge for his game.

Ball was drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft, and if there was a knock on his game, it was hit shooting form and ability. He’s clearly been making strides to fix that.

Ball was traded to the Pelicans ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season. If the team can turn him into a good shooter, they may have a star on their hands.

Clips of Ball shooting in his team’s two preseason games and two regular season games are going viral. He seems to have ditched the weird release altogether heading into the season.

Ball’s teammate, JJ Redick, who is one of the league’s best shooters, has been very impressed. He told ESPN’s Andrew Lopez that Ball has turned himself into a “great” shooter.

It’s early – Ball has attempted just 10 three-pointers, but he’s made five of them. We’ll see if he can keep it up all season long.

Pelicans vs. Heat is just one matchup on a loaded NBA slate. You can check out the schedule for Christmas Day here.


