Look: 1 Assistant Coach Reportedly Turned Down Interview With Panthers

One offensive coordinator candidate reportedly shut the door on the Carolina Panthers Wednesday.

According to Texans reporter Aaron Wilson, Houston passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton is putting his other options ahead of the Panthers opening.

Texans’ passing game coordinator-QBs coach Pep Hamilton, who’s been requested to interview for Panthers’ OC vacancy and isn’t expected to meet with them at this time,” Wilson reported. Noting, Hamilton “is expected to have other options this offseason, including Houston, depending on HC hire.”

Not necessarily the best look for Matt Rhule and the Panthers this offseason. Hamilton joined the Texans staff last season after NFL stints with the Chargers, Browns, Colts, Bears, 49ers and Jets.

The 47-year-old assistant also has experience in the college ranks. Most notably at Michigan and Stanford. Before taking a chance as the head coach and GM of the now defunct DC Defenders of the XFL.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule infamously showed OC Joe Brady the door midseason. Then continued to institute a two-QB system as Carolina lost 10 straight games to finish 2021.

Given the Texans history, and relatively low prospects. It potentially says a lot about the state of the Panthers organization post-Ron Rivera.