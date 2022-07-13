Look: 1 Bettor Placed Major Wager On Tiger Woods This Week

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

One bettor is looking to win a lot of cash by the end of this week.

This bettor placed a major wager on Tiger Woods to win the Open Championship at +6600 odds. He put $10,000 on Woods which means that if he wins the bet, he'll walk away with $660,000.

Woods is set to play in this event after missing the U.S. Open. He decides to not play it and said that his body needed to get stronger heading into the final major of the year.

He's made the cut at both The Masters and the PGA Championship but this time, he's looking to do more than just that.

If Woods wins this event, it would be his 16th major and put him two away from tying Jack Nicklaus for the most in PGA Tour history.

The event is set to kick off on Thursday.