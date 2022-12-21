Look: 1 College Football Program Is Dominating Recruiting Today
National signing period is typically dominated by the southern schools. But one school out west is making some serious noise on Wednesday.
Per The Athletic's Ari Wasserman, "Oregon flipped four-star QB Austin Novosad from Baylor, flipped five-star S Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame and just landed five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei. The Ducks are EATING today."
The Ducks are riding pretty high off a 9-3 regular season that saw them rattle off eight straight following their season-opening loss to Georgia.
Quarterback Bo Nix took a massive step in his development and it never hurts to have Phil Knight and Nike in the lab making some of the sport's most forward-thinking uniform combinations every game.
Landing two five-star recruits in one day is huge for Oregon as they look to build on the first-year success of Dan Lanning. We'll see what other moves they have in store as the day goes on.