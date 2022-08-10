Look: 1 Dan Campbell Comment Went Viral Last Night

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes (L) and head football coach Dan Campbell talk after the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The NFL world knew it had a character on its hands at Dan Campbell's introductory press conference with the Lions and that further showed itself in the premiere of HBO's "Hard Knocks" on Tuesday night.

Some particular standouts from the second-year head coach were:

Doesn't matter if you have one ass cheek and three toes, I will beat your ass.

And dropping a "Deez Nuts" joke.

The comments got some viral reaction on social media.

"Dan Campbell Football Guy," said Barstool Sports.

"Was not expecting that out of [Dan Campbell]," laughed PFF's Ari Meirov.

"Hard Knocks hasn’t been itself in recent years for a variety of reasons (COVID, team restrictions among them). Last night’s episode was spectacular. Dan Campbell and the Lions have breathed life back into the show," Mike Garafolo tweeted.

"[Dan Campbell] is going to literally drown someone to win a football game," commented Barstool's Big Cat. "I love it."

"Goddamn it now I love Dan Campbell," said ESPN's Dominique Foxworth.

"Lions head coach [Dan Campbell] said WHAT?" asked MMQB.

Just one episode in, it looks like Dan Campbell will be the gift that keeps on giving.