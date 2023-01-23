Look: 1 Favorite Is Emerging To Hire Sean Payton

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prepares for their the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There's a clear favorite emerging to land former Saints head coach Payton and they reportedly scheduled a second interview with the former Super Bowl winner this week.

According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, "All signs point to the Denver Broncos as the leader in the Sean Payton sweepstakes."

Fans reacted to the interesting report on Monday.

"Let me find out Payton and the Saints are leveraging Tepper for a better offer from Denver. It's almost like some saw this coming…" a Panthers fan replied.

"Panthers better wow Payton today because the Broncos sure feel like the favorite with a second interview. Unless, that is, the Cowboys become a late entry," tweeted ESPN's David Newton.

"Payton reportedly meets with the Panthers today and has a second interview scheduled with Denver later in the week," shared Mike Kaye.

"If he's coming back for a second interview it's a done deal. It will be interesting how things go with Carolina today," commented Darren McKee.

A huge get for Broncos Country if it goes down.