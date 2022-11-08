Look: 1 Favorite Is Emerging To Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. might be making his return to the NFC East in the near future.

New York Giants fans will like the sound of that until they realize that they're not the betting favorites to sign him. The team that currently has the best odds of bringing OBJ in is the Dallas Cowboys.

Per Bookies.com, the Cowboys have the best odds at +250 to sign Beckham.

They're followed by the Green Bay Packers (+300), New York Giants (+450), Los Angeles Rams (+500), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+650), Kansas City Chiefs (+1200), and Buffalo Bills (+1200).

Beckham would instantly make the Cowboys' wide receiver room deeper if he were to sign with them. Defenses would have to gameplan for him, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup on a weekly basis.

It looks to be only a matter of time before Beckham signs with a team. He's finally back healthy after he tore his ACL in February.