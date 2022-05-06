Look: 1 Horse Has Been Scratched From The Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 01: Medina Spirit #8, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, leads the field around the first during the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs is just one day away.

On Friday, the event's official Twitter account revealed that Ethereal Road has been scratched from Saturday evening's first leg of the 2022 Triple Crown.

Ethereal Road 1-1-1 in seven career starts and just eked out enough points to qualify for the Derby thanks to his second-place finish at the Rebel Stakes. Between his record and his pole position, he was one of the extreme long shots to win.

Rich Strike will draw in as the replacement. The three-year-old son of Keen Ice is 1-0-3 in seven starts with his one win coming at Churchill Downs in September.

Prior to this scratch, Ethereal Road held the No. 20 pole position. Rich Strike will now take that position.

Ethereal Road is led by 86-year-old American trainer D. Wayne Lukas. This would've been Lukas' 50th Derby starter. He's a four-time Kentucky Derby winner, most recently claiming the title in 1999.

Rich Strike is trained by Eric R. Reed, who has yet to produce a Grade 1 stakes winner in nearly 40 years of horse training. The jockey will be Sonny Leon, who has similarly struggled to find a winner.

But after the wild and crazy results of the last few Kentucky Derby runnings, we all know better than to count out any horse.