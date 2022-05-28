Look: 1 Jeopardy! Contestant Nailed A Sports Question This Week

Friday's episode of "Jeopardy!" ended with a sports and entertainment question in the game's final round.

When tasked with answering, "In 2021 this Hall of Fame athlete launched Omaha Productions," only one contestant was able to give the correct response: 11-game champion Ryan Long.

The answer of course is former Colts/Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. But, others guessed Tiger Woods and Ric "The Nature Boy" Flair.

Omaha Productions tweeted out the clip, which got a little reaction from fans.

"33 percent is better than how the contestants did with a football category when the late Alex Trebek hosted … they went 0-for-5 that day!" pointed out Broncos reporter Andrew Mason.

"Finally got a Final Jeopardy question right," commented another user.

"The easiest final Jeopardy of all-time," tweeted Will Peterson.

"It was the easiest question I’d ever answered," another replied.

We'll see if Long can keep it rolling to start the week.