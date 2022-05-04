Look: 1 Major Program's Chances With Arch Manning 'Fading'

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly be losing their grip on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning.

Per On3 Sports, the race for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller is down to three teams: Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But, On3's prediction algorithm has Bama's chances fading.

Saying that the Longhorns hold a 44.4 percent chance to land the next Manning. Followed by Georgia at 39.7 and Alabama trailing behind at just 15.4 percent.

Recruiting insider Chad Simmons even said as much earlier in the week:

When talking to different sources close to this recruitment, I have started to hear more about Georgia and Texas. Alabama is still Alabama — and Nick Saban, Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding have all been involved. But there has been a little more chatter around the Bulldogs and Longhorns in recent weeks.

He then laid out what one source says are the strengths of each program in Arch's recruitment:

One source told me, the Mannings view Kirby Smart as a personable head coach. Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and offensive quality control staffer Buster Faulkner have built a good relationship with Manning through the process. The city of Athens is viewed as a fantastic college town by Manning as well.

One intriguing aspect surrounding Texas for Manning is the possibility of helping build a blue-blood program back to the top of college football. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian also being the offensive coordinator Arch would work with is also viewed as a positive.

There's still plenty of mystery surrounding Arch Manning's decision with seven months to go until National Signing Day.