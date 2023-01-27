Look: 1 NFL City Is Already Greasing Light Poles In Anticipation Of Conference Title Win

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Fans cheer during the second half of the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles defeated the Cardinals 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As much as NFL cities may love to celebrate their respective teams reaching the Super Bowl, one city is hoping to avert a potentially dangerous form of celebration.

In an interview with Fox 29 Philadelphia, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia police revealed that the city will be applying grease to its public light fixtures and traffic poles in order to discourage people from climbing them in the event that the Eagles win the NFC Championship Game.

“We will be instituting the practice of ‘greasing poles’ as a deterrent for climbing poles and light fixtures," the spokesperson said. “We encourage everyone to celebrate safely and responsibly.”

Climbing poles and fixtures has been a sort of tradition in the City of Brotherly Love for a long time. But this isn't the first time that police have engaged in pole-greasing.

Back in 2018, Philadelphia police did the same thing ahead of the NFC Championship Game. They won that game. Perhaps it will be a good luck charm for the Eagles this time around.

The Philadelphia Eagles are narrow favorites to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. They boast a healthy roster that has an extra week of rest over the 49ers and a more experienced quarterback in Jalen Hurts.

But anything can happen on an NFL Sunday.

Will the pole greasing be necessary by the end of the game?