Look: 1 NFL Coach Already Has Christmas Lights Up At His House

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is already in the holiday spirit.

Taylor said on Wednesday afternoon that he already has his Christmas lights up in his house, even though Halloween just happened a couple of days ago.

Taylor will likely get crucified for this, but he likely doesn't care.

The ideal time to put up holiday lights is always a highly talked about topic around the world. Some people think that they should go up directly after Halloween, while others think that they should go up after Thanksgiving (Nov. 25).

Taylor's family is obviously in the former category and those lights will likely remain up until after the new year.

We'll have to see when he decides to go get a Christmas tree.