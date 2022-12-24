Look: 1 NFL Fan Base Calling For Quarterback Change

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of fans during the game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The first half has been largely non-competitive in Foxborough and it hasn't been in the Patriots favor.

Pats receiver Kendrick Bourne has more rushing yards than Mac Jones does passing with three minutes to go until the break; leading many Pats fans to strike up the calls for Bailey Zappe to enter the game.

"Zappe chants growing louder after that Patriots punt," reported NESN's Zack Cox.

"Zappe chants are now audible. Things are going well," tweeted Greg A. Bedard.

"On that 3rd down, none of the outside receivers were able to separate off press. And more Zappe chants. I mean, do you, I guess," said Mike Giardi.

"Much louder 'Zappe' chant in Gillette Stadium right now. Didn't last long, but definitely the loudest and most widespread since the Bears game," commented Dakota Randall.

"Hearing 'we want Zappe' chants coming from under the Patriots' press box," reported Boston sports radio host Alex Barth.

Something to potentially watch for in the second half.