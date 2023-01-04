Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field before the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night.

The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community.

Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page: $25,003.

The extra $3 is likely a reference to Hamlin's jersey number.

This GoFundMe page was originally established for a community toy drive in 2020. Hamlin set a donation goal of $2,500 to raise money for children who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

"This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation. However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle and we can’t thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us."

Hamlin is still in critical condition at a local Cincinnati hospital. He went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday night's Bills-Bengals contest, and was resuscitated on the field before being taken away in an ambulance.

Here is the link to Hamlin's GoFundMe page.