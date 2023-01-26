Look: 1 NFL Owner 'Hates' Championship Game Idea

LATROBE, PA - JULY 29: Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II listens to newly signed first round draft pick Cameron Heyward #95 speak at a press conference after signing with the team during training camp on July 29, 2011 at St Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

You can count Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II out on the idea of having conference championship games at neutral sites.

Rooney was asked about having the conference championship games at neutral sites during his annual end-of-season press conference and he wasn't a fan of it.

"I hate it," Rooney said.

This answer makes a lot of sense since this would devalue home-field advantage. It would also devalue the regular season a bit more since there would be no point in getting the top seed in each conference.

The right to host a conference championship game is earned through strong play over the course of a 17-game season.

It's a debate this year since we were one Bills win away from having the AFC Championship game in Atlanta and not in Kansas City. It would've been due to the Bills' Week 17 game against the Bengals being canceled after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest.

Instead, we have a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game for the second year in a row from Arrowhead. Kickoff will be on Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET.