Look: 1 NFL Quarterback Has Never Lost A Saturday Game

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 9: A general view of Alltel Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts come into town to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 9, 2003 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 28-23. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

If the Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship this weekend, they'll need to do something no team has ever done.

Believe it or not, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a career 37-0 record on Saturdays. This includes his time at Clemson and Cartersville High School.

The Chargers had a chance to hand Lawrence his first career loss on a Saturday, but they blew a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars.

Lawrence finished his NFL playoff debut with 288 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

It's worth mentioning that Kansas City defeated Jacksonville by a final score of 27-17 back in November. Lawrence completed 29-of-40 pass attempts for 259 yards with two touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, had 331 passing yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He also had 39 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Oddsmakers expect the Chiefs to beat the Jaguars this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.