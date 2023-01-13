Look: 1 NFL Team Dominated League In Home Attendance

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: A Dallas Cowboys flag is run onto the field after a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

America's Team lived up to its name this season.

According to a stat posted by Sunday Night Football on NBC, the Dallas Cowboys dominated the league in terms of total home attendance with 841,192 total fans through nine games at AT&T Stadium this year.

The next highest total was the New York Giants with 688,266.

Along with the franchise's loyal fanbase, it helps that the Cowboys had a solid regular-season campaign in 2022. The team went 12-5 overall and 8-1 at home — losing only their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys also have the benefit of one of the largest stadiums in the NFL. AT&T Stadium ranks 3rd in terms of capacity with 80,000 — sitting only behind MetLife Stadium and Lambeau Field.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they will not have the advantage of their strong home crowd this weekend. The team is set to face off against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night.