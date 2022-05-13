Look: 1 NFL Team Received The Biggest Advantage In Schedule Release

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: A giant flag is covers the field before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

About half of NFL fanbases woke up this morning complaining about the unfairness to their 2022 schedule. But one team has no excuses to complain after the wheels appeared to be greased for their success next year.

Per ESPN's Seth Walder, the Buffalo Bills emerged from the schedule release with the best net rest differential relative to their opponents. The Bills have an average of 13 days more rest than the rest of their opponents.

That isn't to say that the Bills have 13 days between every game. Rather, their opponents will usually be slightly less rested than they are. And that can make their already high-octane offense and tough as nails defense all the harder to deal with.

The Detroit Lions had the second-best differential at 11 days. The Denver Broncos came in third with nine.

As for the worst differential, that belongs to the Green Bay Packers at minus-13 days. The Houston Texans and New England Patriots are tied for second with minus-10 apiece.

The Buffalo Bills are coming off their second straight AFC East title and will have five primetime games in 2022. They rank among the preseason favorites for the Super Bowl.

Buffalo have the No. 1 defense in the NFL and an offense that can rack up the yards and points.

Will Buffalo wind up with the NFL's best record in 2022?