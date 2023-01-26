Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Bronny James

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon reacts after a basket against St. Vincent - St. Mary during The Chosen-1's Invitational at Staples Center on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. reportedly down to just a handful of potential teams to take his college basketball career to, one team might currently serve as the best potential fit.

In a feature for CBS Sports, analyst Kyle Boone made the case that USC is the best option for him. Boone said that the system USC head coach Andy Enfield has in place is ideal for developing Bronny into the kind of player he may want to become.

"USC has been on the radar monitoring Bronny for a long, long time," Boone wrote, via CBS Sports. "USC coach Andy Enfield hinted in a 2018 interview that Bronny was on the staff's watch list years before he was considered a potential one-and-done prospect. An official offer wasn't reported until last fall, but that seems as if it was only a formality. USC runs a system under Enfield that prioritizes guard play and is at its best when it has multiple weapons in the backcourt who can function as shooters and creators. Enfield was the mastermind at Florida Gulf Coast during the 'Dunk City' era, you'll recall, which thrived when its guards could push the floor with athletes who could finish above the rim."

USC currently boasts a solid 2023 recruiting class with top overall prospect Isaiah Collier along with Arrington Page and Silas Demary Jr. Adding Bronny James could turn the Trojan's class from pretty good to all-time great.

Bronny James might be the most hyped college basketball prospect in generations despite not exactly being a top 5-10 prospect in his recruiting class. It certainly helps that his famous father has made it a life goal to play alongside his son in the NBA and frequently attends his games.

But there's still the possibility that Bronny decides to go pro overseas to build up his skills before trying his hand at the NBA.

Is USC the best fit for Bronny, or are there better options out there?