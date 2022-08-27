Look: 1 Stat About Nebraska Football Program Going Viral

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program lost yet another close game on Saturday, falling to Northwestern 28-31.

This theme has become all too familiar for Cornhusker fans — and there's a wild stat to prove it.

Nebraska has gone 1-9 over its last 10 games. The overall point differential in this stretch comes out to just -2.

Oddly enough, the blowout win that helps even out this differential for Nebraska is an October 2 win over Northwestern during the 2021 season. The Cornhuskers claimed victory in that contest with a 56-7 routing.

Since that blowout win, all but one of Nebraska's losses have come in one-possession games. The lone outlier is a nine-point loss to Ohio State on November 6, 2021.

During the Scott Frost coaching era, the Cornhuskers are 5-21 in one-possession games.

Unless Nebraska is able to turn things around after this heartbreaking start, it feels like Frost's time in Lincoln is coming to an end.