Look: 1 Stat About Nebraska Football Program Going Viral

Nebraska Huskers head coach Scott Frost on the sideline.

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program lost yet another close game on Saturday, falling to Northwestern 28-31.

This theme has become all too familiar for Cornhusker fans  — and there's a wild stat to prove it.

Nebraska has gone 1-9 over its last 10 games. The overall point differential in this stretch comes out to just -2.

Oddly enough, the blowout win that helps even out this differential for Nebraska is an October 2 win over Northwestern during the 2021 season. The Cornhuskers claimed victory in that contest with a 56-7 routing.

Since that blowout win, all but one of Nebraska's losses have come in one-possession games. The lone outlier is a nine-point loss to Ohio State on November 6, 2021.

During the Scott Frost coaching era, the Cornhuskers are 5-21 in one-possession games.

Unless Nebraska is able to turn things around after this heartbreaking start, it feels like Frost's time in Lincoln is coming to an end.