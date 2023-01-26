Look: 1 Team Named Favorite If Saquon Barkley Leaves

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley is a free agent this offseason after playing on the final year of his contract with the New York Giants in 2022.

The Giants love Saquon, especially after the season he put together in Year 5. But the 25-year-old running back could decide to find a new franchise this offseason.

According to PointsBet, the Baltimore Ravens (+375) have the best chance to land Barkley as a free agent if he doesn't decide to re-up with New York.

The Bills (+400), Broncos (+550), Jets (+650) and Patriots (+750) are the next best bets.

Barkley picked the right time to have his best year since his rookie season in 2018, notching 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to a Divisional Round appearance with the Giants.

Barkley has reportedly already turned down a multi-year deal worth $12 million per season. He's reportedly looking to land a deal similar to what Christian McCaffrey got with the San Francisco 49ers.

That being said, Barkley said he plans to be "realistic" in his negotiations with the Giants.

If the two sides can't come to an agreement, Barkley could be on his way to a new landing spot in 2023.