Look: 17 Dolphins Players 'Not Expected To Play' In Team's Preseason Opener

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are trying to minimize the risk to players they anticipate being key contributors this season.

On Saturday, the team announced that 17 players are "not expected to play" in Miami's preseason opener against the Bucs. Including: quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Xavien Howard, Raheem Mostert and Terron Armstead.

Fans took notice of the high number of Dolphins not believed to be participating on Saturday night.

"Bucs long list of players sitting this one out is about to drop but it will be similar to the Dolphins," reported Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "If you came to watch starters tonight, you're out of luck."

"I respect Mike McDaniel for this," a Fins fan laughed. "He's not taking no chances."

"Surprising to me that Connor Williams won’t be out there to try and make some progress on his transition to center," another pointed out.

"Mike McDaniel not taking any risks after a strong showing this week in Tampa Bay," tweeted Josh Houtz.

With the Dolphins expected to be a factor in the AFC this year, its hard to argue with them trying to stay as healthy as possible going into Week 1.