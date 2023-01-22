Look: 2 Big Ten Basketball Games Have Been Rescheduled

CHICAGO - MARCH 10: A detail view of the BigTen logo is seen on a basketball as the Penn State Nittnay Lions play against Ohio State Buckeyes during the first day of the Big Ten Men's Conference Basketball Tournament March 10, 2005 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Some Big Ten schedule changes are on the way in wake of Northwestern's recent postponements.

A COVID-19 breakout in the Wildcats program kept the school from playing its conference games against Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Per the team's official Twitter account, "NU will host Wisconsin at 5:30 p.m. CT on Monday, Jan. 23 inside Welsh-Ryan Arena and NU's game at Nebraska has been moved to a 6 p.m. CT tip on Wednesday, Jan. 25."

Fans reacted to the news on Sunday.

"So we will have basketball this week and plenty of it," said Dave Eanet. "Northwestern returns to the court tomorrow vs Wisconsin @ 5:30 CT. The game @ Nebraska is pushed back a day to Wednesday @ 6. Then a home game Sat with Minn, followed by 3 games the next 8 days."

"There's the official scheduling shift," shared Inside NU. "[Northwestern] will now play six games in the next two weeks. Buckle up."

"Let's hope the guys are feeling good post Covid. Crucial two week stretch upcoming."

Tons of basketball to be played in Evanston, IL.