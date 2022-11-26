Look: 2 College Basketball Players Ejected After Slapping Each Other

Two players were ejected during Saturday's college basketball matchup between Bryant and Syracuse.

Syracuse guard Judah Mintz was frustrated with a call and took his anger out with a light slap to the face of Bryant's Doug Edert. After a moment of shock and confusion, Edert responded with a harder slap of his own.

Both players were ejected from the game as a result of the incident.

6-foot-10 forward John Bol Ajak charged Edert after the slap. The Bryant guard ran away and hid behind his teammates while the referees tried to get things under control.

Take a look at the incident here:

Edert became a fan favorite in the basketball world during his incredible NCAA Tournament with the St. Peter's Peacocks this past season. He entered the transfer portal and joined the Bryant program prior to this year's campaign.

Bryant leads the home-team Orange 40-29 at halftime of today's game. Edert had three points and one assist before he was ejected. Mintz, Syracuse's leading scorer, had seven points.