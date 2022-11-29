Look: 2 Fans Going Viral At U.S. World Cup Game Today

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Two female fans of USA dressed up as the Statue of Liberty and holding replica World Cup trophies before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images) Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the United States took the field for a battle agains Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It's win or go home time for the United States, which drew with both Wales and England earlier in group stage. The United States must defeat Iran if it wants to move on to the Round of 16.

Despite the World Cup being played halfway around the world, there are plenty of United States fans in the building. Two of those fans started making headlines with their outfits.

One person dressed like Elvis Presley and the other donned a Statue of Liberty outfit.

Check it out.

The United States certainly has some passionate fans at the stadium today.

Can the United States get the win and move on or will this be another early exit from the World Cup?