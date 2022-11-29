Look: 2 Fans Going Viral At U.S. World Cup Game Today
On Tuesday afternoon, the United States took the field for a battle agains Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
It's win or go home time for the United States, which drew with both Wales and England earlier in group stage. The United States must defeat Iran if it wants to move on to the Round of 16.
Despite the World Cup being played halfway around the world, there are plenty of United States fans in the building. Two of those fans started making headlines with their outfits.
One person dressed like Elvis Presley and the other donned a Statue of Liberty outfit.
The United States certainly has some passionate fans at the stadium today.
Can the United States get the win and move on or will this be another early exit from the World Cup?