Look: 2 Favorites To Land Lamar Jackson This Offseason
With the Ravens season officially over and Lamar Jackson's mysterious absence from the team's playoff game, all roads seem to be leading to a divorce in Baltimore.
On Monday, SportsLine revealed the opening betting odds to land Lamar's services this offseason; headlined by the Jets (+200) and Falcons (+300).
Fans reacted to the odds to start the week.
"Places that would interest me (since that's most important)," listed a 247 writer. "Dolphins, Falcons, Jets, Raiders, Vikings."
"Titans not on this list?" a fan asked.
"Lamar to Miami don't sound bad," another replied.
"If Lamar is the Detroit Lions starting QB Week 1 of the 2023-2024 season, I will jump off a cliff," another said.
"Stunned that Miami is so low, and Tampa isn't on here at all. Going home to Florida is a real possibility, IMO."
"Ravens -160," a member of Ravens Flock tweeted.
Where would you most like to see Lamar play in 2023?