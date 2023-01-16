Look: 2 Favorites To Land Lamar Jackson This Offseason

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

With the Ravens season officially over and Lamar Jackson's mysterious absence from the team's playoff game, all roads seem to be leading to a divorce in Baltimore.

On Monday, SportsLine revealed the opening betting odds to land Lamar's services this offseason; headlined by the Jets (+200) and Falcons (+300).

Fans reacted to the odds to start the week.

"Places that would interest me (since that's most important)," listed a 247 writer. "Dolphins, Falcons, Jets, Raiders, Vikings."

"Titans not on this list?" a fan asked.

"Lamar to Miami don't sound bad," another replied.

"If Lamar is the Detroit Lions starting QB Week 1 of the 2023-2024 season, I will jump off a cliff," another said.

"Stunned that Miami is so low, and Tampa isn't on here at all. Going home to Florida is a real possibility, IMO."

"Ravens -160," a member of Ravens Flock tweeted.

Where would you most like to see Lamar play in 2023?