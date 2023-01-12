Look: 2 Names Floated As Eventual Roger Goodell Replacements

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Patrick Mahomes II attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary hosted by Verizon on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Verizon)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is turning 64 years old in 2023 and has already served in the role for over 15 years. He's approaching the age when his predecessor Paul Tagliabue finally retired.

So if Goodell were to finally step down from the top role in pro football, who would replace him?

Taking to Twitter this morning, ProFootballTalk floated two names that he has heard mentioned as potential candidates: Newly-minted Chicago Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren, and former U.S. Secretary of State and current Denver Broncos minority owner Condoleezza Rice.

Warren has extensive NFL experience, having worked for three different franchises between 1997 and 2019 before ascending to Big Ten Commissioner in 2020.

Rice previously served as a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee and is a diehard football fan. Her experience in politics might be more valuable to the league than any experience in the league itself though.

NFL fans are pretty underwhelmed with the two options. Between Warren's less than stellar run as Big Ten Commissioner and Rice being several years older than Goodell already (and numerous other seemingly disqualifying things), the options at the moment don't seem great.

Goodell has shown no indication that he's retiring anytime soon though. He's by all accounts in good health and continuing to make the NFL owners money hand over fist.

Perhaps by the time Goodell is finally ready to give up the job, someone more qualified and more popular will be fit to take the job.