Look: 2 Nebraska Fans Going Viral For Their Outfits Today

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reached a new level of desperation.

Following a home loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend, the program fired longtime head coach Scott Frost — opening up a midseason coaching search.

During Saturday's matchup against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, two Nebraska fans gave a head coaching suggestion with matching T-shirts.

"Hire Urban Myer," the shirts read.

Meyer is one of the most accomplished coaches at the college football level, winning National Championships with both Florida and Ohio State. That being said, he's coming off a disastrous NFL coaching stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

Meyer was fired midway through the season after notching a 2-11 record packed with off-field scandals. The veteran head coach is now a college football analyst for Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff.

The Cornhuskers are currently trailing the Sooners 28-7.